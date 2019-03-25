King Soopers, workers union reach ‘final offer’; union workers to vote on deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- King Soopers and the workers union reached a "final offer" to avoid a strike on Monday morning, the union announced on its Facebook page.

The offer came after more than 37 hours of negotiations between the two sides on Sunday into Monday. Union workers must still vote to approve a deal.

No further details have been released.

Union members authorized a strike last weekend but negotiations have continued as both sides hope to reach a deal before workers walk off the job.

Union representing King Soopers workers just announced on Facebook that it has secured a deal with King Soopers. It also says in the post that workers across the state will now need to vote on the deal. pic.twitter.com/bF63FK5mo3 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) March 25, 2019

