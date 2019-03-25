King Soopers, workers union reach ‘final offer’; union workers to vote on deal

Posted 8:49 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, March 25, 2019

DENVER -- King Soopers and the workers union reached a "final offer" to avoid a strike on Monday morning, the union announced on its Facebook page.

The offer came after more than 37 hours of negotiations between the two sides on Sunday into Monday. Union workers must still vote to approve a deal.

No further details have been released.

Union members authorized a strike last weekend but negotiations have continued as both sides hope to reach a deal before workers walk off the job.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest. 

