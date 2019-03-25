× Hill’s expands recall of canned dog food for toxic levels of vitamin D

NEW YORK — Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding its recall of canned dog food that may contain toxic levels of vitamin D, which can be fatal for dogs who eat them, the Food and Drug Administration said.

That brings the total products involved in the recall to 44. The company had initially recalled 25 products in January 2019.

“The recall was expanded after the FDA requested that Hill’s test samples of foods it had produced that were not part of the original recall,” the FDA wrote on its website. “Hill’s conducted that testing, which led to the expanded recall on March 20, 2019.”

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death, the FDA said.

Hill’s says the problem is isolated to a vitamin premix it used in canned foods and that its limited to specific production lots.

You can see a full list of the recalled products on the company’s website.