Father of a Sandy Hook victim dies from apparent suicide

Posted 9:41 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, March 25, 2019

Jeremy Richman stands the backyard of his home in 2013. His daughter Avielle Richman was one of 20 Sandy Hook Elementary School students killed in a mass shooting on December 14, 2012.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The father of a 6-year-old girl killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was found dead Monday morning from an apparent suicide, police said.

The body of Jeremy Richman was found in his Connecticut office building, Newtown police said.

Richman, 49, was the father of Avielle Richman, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Police said they “will not disclose the method or any other details of the death,” other than it does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone looking for help can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It’s available 24 hours a day.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.