Father of a Sandy Hook victim dies from apparent suicide

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The father of a 6-year-old girl killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was found dead Monday morning from an apparent suicide, police said.

The body of Jeremy Richman was found in his Connecticut office building, Newtown police said.

Richman, 49, was the father of Avielle Richman, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Police said they “will not disclose the method or any other details of the death,” other than it does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone looking for help can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It’s available 24 hours a day.