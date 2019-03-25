Eating healthy on the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first days of spring are here providing a sign that a busy travel season is coming soon. Of course, one of the many challenges people face is finding the time and space to keep up their fitness goals and healthy eating routines when on the road.

Here to help with some timely travel hacks is nutrition and fitness influencer Kevin Curry who will also share inspiration from a recent travel survey. Curry is best known as the creator of @fit-men-cook, an online community to inspire men and women to lead healthy lives and has more than two million followers around the globe.

https://hiltonbringit.com/