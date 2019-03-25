Denver survey shows concerns, but overall support for electric scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Electric scooters have been on the streets of Denver for less than a year, but Public Works is already looking into where they'll go from here.

Over a two-week period in January, more than 2,000 people filled out an online survey, asking various questions about the dockless scooters.

63 percent reported they have been involved in a crash or a near miss with an electric scooter.

34 percent said they've been hit, or almost been hit by a scooter while walking.

19 percent said they've been hit, or almost been hit by a scooter while driving.

One of those people is Jason Cole.

"I didn't see anyone coming so I pulled out, and as soon as I pulled out, the lady on the scooter she hit right in front of my driver's side door behind my driver's side tire," he says.

The entire incident in September was captured on video, but Cole says he's had trouble convincing insurance agencies to pay for repairs.

"They said if I paid my $500 deductible, they'd fix my car, but I might not ever see that $500 deductible. I felt that was wrong, because she was at fault."

"If there was ever a petition to go around Denver to sign and get rid of those scooters, I would sign it in a heartbeat," he adds.

But despite those concerns, support for the scooters remains mostly positive.

In that survey, 55 percent of people shared positive feedback, with 42 percent sharing negative feedback.

"As long as you're responsible and safe with them, I think they're a good thing," says Thadeaous Mighell.

Mighell says he uses the scooters about three times a week, and has become a fan of them, after initially being skeptical.

"They're really convenient, they're really affordable, and they're really fast."

Denver Public Works is planning on allowing Lime, Bird, and Lyft to expand their fleets in the coming months. Currently, each company is allowed 350 scooters.