Consult doctor before trying new diet plans, especially if you have diabetes or heart disease

The weather is getting nicer and many take it as a cue to start shaping up for spring and summer.

There are many popular diet plans to follow but one in particular is once again drawing the attention of researchers. The ketogenic diet, commonly called low-carb, limits starches and sugars and increases fats to achieve weight loss.

Researchers emphasize that not much is known about the long term effects on the thyroid, heart or other organs.

Medical experts at Swedish Medical Center tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers that low carb diets, which lower blood sugar, can also have a significant effect on people with diabetes. Joanna Johnson, a Swedish Medical Center registered dietician and nutritionist, says, “the insulin has nothing to work with so it can cause really low blood sugar which can be really really dangerous.”

Johnson adds that those with heart disease face a threat as well, “it can make your cholesterol level go high so if you have heart disease, that can be another risk factor."

Medical experts say until more research is done, the safest way to begin a weight loss plan is to consult your doctor first and stick to a balanced diet with plenty of vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

They also advise busy parents and professionals to stock up on healthy grab and go meals and batch cook on weekends so meals are easy to pack and take along.