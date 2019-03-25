Chicago ‘beer spa’ lets customers soak in a warm tub of suds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Beer: It’s not just for drinking anymore.

Beer spas have been hugely popular overseas for years, but the first-of-its-kind just opened in Chicago.

Piva Beer Spa's co-owner Dino Sarancic says soaking in a tub of warm beer has proven to be good for your skin and soothing for the body.

"It's a thermal soak, so the water's about 98 degrees, there's about 20 percent beer in here," Sarancic said. "The beer spa is something that me and my dad [experienced] together, so [Piva Beer Spa] has been about three years in the making."

The spa even features beer-based skin products and soaps, which they say will help cure what "ales" you.

There's also a warm and colorful salt cave, which promises healing capabilities for asthma and allergies, and yoga classes that take place inside the cave.

Participants say the whole experience feels rejuvenating.