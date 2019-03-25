× Arapahoe High School teacher charged with sexual assault on student

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Spanish teacher and assistant volleyball and track coach at Arapahoe High School was arrested last week on charges of sexual assault on a child, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sarah Porter was arrested Friday when sheriff’s investigators responded to the school after receiving a tip from a student through the Safe2Tell reporting system.

Investigators found enough probable cause that Porter, 24, had assaulted a 16-year-old student, the sheriff’s office said.

Porter has been charged with sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust; and sexual exploitation of children/pornography/obscene material.

Porter was booked on a no-bond hold on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Littleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Ewert wrote in a letter to school staff that Porter has been teaching at the school since August.

She was placed on administrative leave on Thursday and will not return to Arapahoe High School or Littleton Public Schools.