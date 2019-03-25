× 70s this week and a chance for snow

Fog is widespread this morning. It burns off then we turn sunny. Highs around 58 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains could see a snow shower early then turning sunny. Highs 30s and low 40s.

A very warm stretch ahead with 70-75 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunny skies.

That translates into the 40s and 50s in the Mountains.

Our next storm system arrives Thursday night through Saturday morning. It’ll start as rain across the Front Range then chance to rain/snow and possibly snow by Friday night.

The Mountains can expect snow. Highs fall into the 20s and 30s.

Turning drier Saturday midday into afternoon. Highs in the 40s across the Front Range.

Dry and warmer on Sunday, 50.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.