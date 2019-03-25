× 2 men killed in Weld County crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were killed in a crash in Weld County on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 110, about 25 miles north of Greeley.

A 27-year-old man from Colorado driving a 1999 Dodge pickup truck and a 21-year-old man from Nebraska driving an unknown make of a truck were pronounced dead at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The names of the men were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Colorado State Patrol said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Highway 85 was closed in both directions between Weld County Roads 108 and 114 but has since reopened.