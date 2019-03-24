U.S. National Mixed Curling Championship begins in Golden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Sunday was the beginning of the U.S. National Mixed Curling Championship in Golden.

More than 40 games will be played over the next week at the Denver Curling Center. The championship game will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m.

"I love it and I practice way too much and it's taken over my life," local teammate Clare Moores said.

Moores is one of four teammates representing the region of Colorado, Nebraska, Texas and Kansas. Each team consts of two women and two men.

"It's more of a cerebral game, " local teammate Lane Wheeler said. "It's most slow-paced. It's a game you can sit down and do with your friends."

Event organizers say the winner of the championship game will gain the Team USA title and move on to compete in the Mixed Curling Championship in Norway this April

AlertMe