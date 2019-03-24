× Quiet start before rain, snow move to the Front Range

DENVER — Sunday will start quiet start, with a few mountain snow showers and a mix of sun and clouds for the Front Range.

Expect clouds to build through the day, with snow moving off the mountains and onto the Interstate 25 corridor. Snow will transition to rain across the Front Range as highs hit the mid-50s.

A light dusting of snow can be expected across the Palmer Divide and foothills. Some showers moving east of the I-25 corridor might move into a more favorable environment, with a risk of strong wind and small hail.

Showers will clear by the start of Monday as temperatures drop into the low 30s.

Some patchy fog might be present for the Monday morning drive, especially on the eastern Plains.

Monday will offer an increase in sunshine and warmer temperatures for the Denver metro area, with highs jumping into the upper 50s.

The warm-up will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs hitting the low 70s.

Slight changes will start to move back in by Thursday, as clouds increase and highs hit the mid-60s.

A few isolated showers will be possible across the Front Range, with a better chance of rain and snow expected by Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.