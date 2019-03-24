One unaccounted for, one injured in Grand Lake home explosion, fire

GRAND LAKE, Colo. — One person was injured and another person is unaccounted for after an early-morning house explosion and fire on Sunday in Grand Lake, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies, firefighters with the Grand lake Fire Protection District and medics with the Grand County Emergency Medical Services responded to call of the explosion and fire on Mad Moose Lane about 12:40 a.m.

The house was deemed a total loss. One resident was taken to a Denver-area hospital and a second resident was unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.