Negotiations continue in hopes of avoiding King Soopers employee strike

DENVER -- King Soopers workers are getting closer to a strike, even as negotiations continue.

Union members authorized a strike last weekend but negotiations are continuing as both sides hope to reach a deal before workers walk off the job.

Representatives from King Soopers and the workers union are still in fluid talks Sunday evening with no timetable on ending those talks.

The union president said both sides are still far apart.

Adam Williamson, a spokesperson for King Soopers City Market said the strike will not affect shoppers' wallets, "Right now with 117 and a half million that is something that is being budgeted for this, it's a part of this process so that 117.5 million would not be passed onto the customer."

Congreswoman Diana Degette wrote a in support of union workers, saying Colorado has experienced unprecedented economic growth but many have been left behind.

FOX31 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as details develop.