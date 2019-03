POWHATAN, Va. — A sheriff’s office in Virginia is praising its K-9, Bane.

The K-9 was called in for help to find two missing 8-year-olds on Saturday.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office said neighbors and deputies could not find the kids in the woods as nightfall descended on Saturday.

K-9 Bane arrived at the scene and found the kids in 15 minutes, the sheriff’s office said.