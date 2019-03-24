Drying out and warming up on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and storms will continue on and off this evening. Showers will fall as snow in the mountains and rain in the lower elevations. The Palmer Divide will see rain change over to snow later tonight with a dusting of heavy wet snow possible. The mountains will see up to three inches of accumulation.

Monday will start off with fog in Eastern Colorado. Once the fog burns off by late morning, the rest of the day will be sunny and dry. Denver will hit 58 degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the 70s for the first time this year on Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions. Thursday will cool to the 60s.

The next chance for rain and snow in Denver will move in on Friday. It is too far out to know the exact timing or if we will see any accumulation but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

