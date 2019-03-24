× Avocados recalled because of possible health risk

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Henry Avocado Corp. is voluntarily recalling avocados sold at retail stores because of potential contamination, the San Diego-based company said.

KSWB reported the company issued the voluntary recall after positive test results for listeria monocytogenes were found on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” said Phil Henry, president of Henry Avocado said.

The recalled avocados were packed at the company’s facility in California and distributed to several states, including Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

All shipments from the facility are subject to recall, but the company did not begin packing there until late January.

Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocados are not subject to recall and can continue to be sold and consumed.

Henry Avocado is contacting all affected customers to confirm that recalled products are immediately removed from store shelves.

Consumers can identify recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. The organic avocados are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy people might suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.