3 injured in 2 separate shootings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people were injured in two separate shootings on Sunday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The first shooting happened about 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Dale Street.

When officers arrived, they found two 17-year-olds — one female, one male — had been taken to a hospital by friends to be treated for gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive.

Then, just after 6 a.m., another shooting was reported, this one in the 2500 block of Verde Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an earlier disagreement between acquaintances.

Investigators do not believe the shootings, which were about three miles apart, are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.