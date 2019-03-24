1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following hit-and-run

DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

According to Denver police, who first tweeted about the incident at 8:12 p.m., it happened at Leetsdale and Holly Street. Westbound Leetsdale has been shut down for the investigation.

Police say the person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with “unknown injuries.” One person was detained by Glendale police.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.