× Suicidal man dies in Mesa County officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A suicidal man was found dead inside a Mesa County home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night.

The Mesa County Coroner’s office has released the identity and will be determining the cause of death.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

Mesa County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 Block of Bunting Avenue in response to a report of a suicidal male with a gun.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s office, after the deputies arrived on the scene and located the armed man, they fired shots at him, he then retreated back into the residence.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time if any of the shots fired by the deputies struck the male. No one else was injured.

Grand Junction Police Department states that officers will continue to process evidence at the scene over the weekend residents should be aware of an increased presence of law enforcement in the area.

The Critical Incident Response Team will conduct interviews of all witnesses and people involved.

Additional details will be released as appropriate, with sensitivity to the ongoing investigation.

The investigation of officer-involved shootings is to be conducted by Mesa County, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, comprised of representatives of the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado State Parole, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.