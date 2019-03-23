Small plane crashes, catches fire near Loveland; no fatalities reported

LOVELAND, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a plane crash near Boyd Lake in the Loveland area shortly before 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

The small, single-engine plane crashed near County Road 30 north of Boyd Lake.

At a press conference, officials with the Loveland Fire Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said crews put out a fire that started when the plane crashed.

Three people were aboard the plane, including the pilot. All three were taken to Medical Center of the Rockies. Two got out of the aircraft without assistance; the other needed help to get out of the wreckage. While the exact gravity of their injuries is unknown, officials at the scene said everyone aboard is expected to survive.

Authorities said the plane was traveling slowly toward the southwest when it crashed. They could not say whether the plane was attempting to land or take off from the nearby Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Power lines are down in the area.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.