Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on West Colfax in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood Friday night.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers responded to the scene at Colfax’s intersection with Carr Street about 10:20 p.m.

A man was crossing Colfax in the crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck heading east.

“Lakewood PD Agents attempted life saving measures; however, the male died at the scene,” LPD said in a press release.

A number of witnesses said the truck involved is a white Toyota with an extended cab. Police said the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side of the front end.

The truck continued eastbound down Colfax after hitting the man.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lakewood police.