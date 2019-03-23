× Next round of rain, snow arrives Sunday afternoon

Conditions will start to dry out across the state as we head into the Saturday evening and overnight hours. Expect mountain snow showers to continue, with dry conditions here in the Denver metro and Front Range. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s to start the day on Sunday.

We’ll keep some cloud cover and quiet conditions to start the day on Sunday. Expect clouds to build, with mountain snow showers continuing through the morning hours. These showers will move east off the mountains by the afternoon hours, bringing a rain and snow mix to the Front Range. Minor accumulation is expected by Monday morning, primarily along the Palmer Divide and western foothills.

Monday will offer an increase in sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs jumping into the upper 50s. The warm up will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs hitting the low 70s, our warmest temps since the end of October!

Slight changes will start to move back in by Thursday, as clouds increase and highs hit the mid-60s. A few isolated showers will be possible across the Front Range, with a better chance of rain and snow expected by Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.