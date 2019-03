Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A juvenile male attempted to rob the Shell Gas station, 2410 E. Arapahoe, around 5:55 a.m. Saturday.

Arapahoe County Sheriffs Department reports that the juvenile pointed a gun at the clerk, the clerk took out a gun and shot the juvenile. He has been transported to Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

The juvenile will be charged with attempted robbery, felony menacing and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.