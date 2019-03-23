Colorado man charged for throwing water on Iowa Rep. Steve King

Posted 11:11 am, March 23, 2019, by

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) in 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Colorado man faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly throwing water on Iowa Rep. Steve King while the Republican congressman was eating lunch in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Blake Gibbins was arrested Friday at the Mineral City Mill and Grill. The 26-year-old from Lafayette, Colorado, is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Fort Dodge police say in a news release that Gibbins approached King’s group and asked King who he was. When King replied, Gibbins allegedly threw a glass of water on him. Police say others seated at the table also got wet.

King has drawn criticism for racist statements. House Republican leaders this year stripped King of his committee assignments. Still, the nine-term congressman has said he will seek re-election in 2020.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.