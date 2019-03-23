× Saturday mostly dry; next round of rain, snow returns Sunday

DENVER — A large area of low pressure continues to push east out of Colorado Saturday morning, leaving behind isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains and eastern Plains. We’ll keep the chance of a few sprinkles along the Interstate 25 corridor this morning, but expect clearing during the afternoon. Highs will fall just short of where we should be this time of year, reaching the mid-50s for the second half of our Saturday with breezy conditions.

Sunday will start off quiet, with clouds gradually building through the day with highs in the mid-50s. Isolated showers will develop during the afternoon, transitioning to a rain-and-snow mix by the start of the day on Monday. Minor accumulation is expected across the Front Range, with any snowfall totals staying under 1 inch.

We’ll dry out by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 50s and breezy conditions. Our weather will do a complete flip for the middle part of the upcoming work week, as sunshine and 70s return to the Front Range. We won’t break any records on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be the warmest temperatures since the end of October for the Front Range!

The warm-up will be short lived, as our next chance for both rain and snow returns to the state by Thursday and Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.