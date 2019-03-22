Weld County residents immediately respond to help farm damaged in tornado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The first confirmed tornado in Colorado in 2019 touched down near Eaton in Weld County Friday evening.

The tornado was reported at 6:16 p.m.

While no injuries were reported, a dairy farm roughly 5 miles east of Eaton was damaged.

Julissa Contreras, who works at the farm, said the storm arrived quickly.

“It kind of came by all at once. It didn’t start slow like it usually does,” said Contreras. “Rain, hail, everything.”

WATCH: Up-close video shows tornado in Weld County

Contreras then went outside to survey the damage.

“The little houses for the cows… they were all flipped and cows were tangled in the chains and everything. And we were just really worried about the cows,” said Contreras.

She asked people to help, and nearby ranchers and farmers immediately responded.

“We have to stay all night to make sure everything is ship-shape. But we just want to make sure that the cows’ health is good and they don’t get sick and die on us,” said Contreras. She said that to her knowledge, none of the farm’s animals died in the tornado.