Weld County man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in fatal shooting

GREELEY, Colo. – A Weld County man accused of shooting two cousins near Keenesburg in 2017 pleaded guilty.

Sammy Vega plead guilty on Friday afternoon to second-degree murder in the death of Emmanuel Baca.

According to District Attorney Michael J. Rourke’s office, Isael Baca survived the shooting, however, his cousin Emmanuel died from his gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred in rural Weld County, south of Keenesburg near Interstate 76 on December 16, 2017.

Vega faces 16 to 30 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for second-degree murder. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 29 at 10:00 a.m.

