Tornado warning issued near Greeley

Posted 6:24 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59PM, March 22, 2019

GREELEY, Colo. — A tornado warning was issued for an area of Weld County just northeast of Greeley that included the towns of Eaton and Lucerne.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning area was located 5 miles east-northeast of Greeley. It was canceled at 6:32 p.m.

At least one confirmed tornado has made contact with the ground. It was reported at 6:16 p.m. 5 miles east of Eaton and 8 miles northeast of Greeley.

It was Colorado’s first confirmed tornado of 2019.

Another funnel cloud formed nearby, but it dissipated.

