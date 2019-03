× Thunderstorms to bring rain and snow Friday into Saturday

DENVER — Spring weather arrives late Friday to spread thunder, rain, and snow across the area.

Thunderstorms developed Friday afternoon near Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo that started with rain but some quickly changed to snow on the Palmer Divide by 3 pm.

These storms will grow and cover more area through the late afternoon and evening. For many, the rain will change to snow as temperatures drop with perhaps several inches of accumulation on the Palmer Divide southeast of Denver.

Here is a timeline to orient yourself with the potential weather for your area:

Here's a timeline of the rain and snow for Friday into Saturday. I pause this animation frequently to help orient yourself to your area while keeping an eye on the clock. pic.twitter.com/AnSgbf50mU — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) March 22, 2019

The storm system bringing these chances will clear Saturday morning, leaving partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s expected for the metro area.

Although Sunday remains in the 50s for the city, another storm system will make its way through the area, and this one brings another chance for rain, snow, and thunder from later Sunday through Monday morning. Unless temperatures cool off more than expected, there will be more rain than snow. And, like Friday, those over the plains east of I-25 stand the chance of the biggest impact.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue watching this late-weekend system for any chance that snow becomes more likely, and therefore more impactful, to Monday morning’s commute.

As this storm system clears, there will be a quick warm-up into the upper 60s and some 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday — the warmest of the year so far.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.