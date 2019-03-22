Saturday Capitol work possible as GOP demands bills be read at length

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado Republicans are demanding bills be read at length in an effort to delay Democrats' rapidly moving agenda.

The Colorado General Assembly may be Democratically controlled, but it is divided nonetheless.

For the second day in a row Friday, Republican Sen. Owen Hill demanded the Senate journal be read at length, lasting 45 minutes.

Hill deployed the same tactic on Thursday when he asked for the journal as well as a series of bills to be read at length.

Traditionally, the Senate journal is never read at the State Capitol as it is merely the minutes of the previous day.

Hill acknowledged on the floor he was trying to "slow down" the process in the State Senate.

Democrats have been attempting to pass bills on consequential issues at rapid speed.

I’m surprised to hear that you say it’s a waste of time to read the bills. That is the problem I am fighting #constitution — Owen Hill (@owenjhill) March 21, 2019

Democrats are not appreciating the delay tactics. A Denver judge ruled earlier this week they could not use computers to conduct the public readings. The computers were reading the material so quickly, it could not be understood. As a result, Senate reader Andrew Carpenter has been forced to speak for hours.

"It is absolutely a waste of taxpayer dollars," Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said.

Fenberg is the Senate Majority Leader and says if GOP tactics don't improve, weekend sessions could be called.

"We are allowed to use weekends as legislative days to get the work done. We will do that if we have too," Fenberg said.

Republicans defended the practice this week.

"The Colorado Constitution respects the interests of the minority," Republican Sen. Chris Holbert said.

Holbert leads Republicans in the Senate.

"I think this is the one tool. We can raise our hand as the minority and say, 'Slow down,'" Holbert added.

Delay tactics are expected to continue next week. A 600-page budget bill could be read at length to further delay debate.