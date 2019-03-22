Restaurant Report Card: Health inspectors order training, cleaning at failed restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. The week's Restaurant Report Card features two restaurants in the city of Denver and one in Arvada.

The Woods

Inside RiNo's The Source Hotel, The Woods failed with 13 health code violations in June. Inspectors found six food-borne illness risk violations and ordered training for employees.

Other mistakes include:

The dishwasher was not sanitizing

Leafy greens were thrown out for being held at the wrong temperature

A trash can was blocking the sink on the cook line

Food and Beverage Director Antoine Moinard said, "We take food safety seriously and were disappointed in the initial results. In response, we replaced our entire culinary management team, corrected every mistake in the report, and passed a follow-up inspection that verified our improvements."

The Woods is located on the 8th floor of the hotel at 3330 North Brighton Boulevard.

303 Ramen

The restaurant scored 10 critical mistakes in February.

Among the violations:

Employees not washing hands

No soap at sink

No date-marking system

An order to perform a deep cleaning

The manager sent a short message that said, “All of our violations have been corrected. “

You can find 303 Ramen at 5725 Yukon Street in Arvada.

Buffalo Wild Wings (Stapleton)

The Buffalo Wild Wings location in Denver's Stapleton's neighborhood earned the “A” for two perfect inspections in a row.

The address is 7607 East 36th Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County