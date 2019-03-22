Red Mountain Pass reopens more than 2 weeks after avalanches

Clearing snow on U.S. 550 following an avalanche. Credit: CDOT

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Red Mountain Pass along U.S. 550 reopened on Friday more than two weeks after avalanches left an “unprecedented” amount of snow and debris on the road, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Chain and traction laws are in effect for those traveling on the road.

CDOT said that several avalanches created piles of snow up to 30 feet deep in some areas of the highway earlier this month. The avalanches caused “an extensive amount” of debris, limbs and trees that needed to be cleared from the road.

