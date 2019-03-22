× Red Mountain Pass reopens more than 2 weeks after avalanches

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Red Mountain Pass along U.S. 550 reopened on Friday more than two weeks after avalanches left an “unprecedented” amount of snow and debris on the road, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Chain and traction laws are in effect for those traveling on the road.

CDOT said that several avalanches created piles of snow up to 30 feet deep in some areas of the highway earlier this month. The avalanches caused “an extensive amount” of debris, limbs and trees that needed to be cleared from the road.

Thanks to CDOT for an amazing effort in reopening Red Mountain Pass this morning. CDOT cleared snow from 21 slides that had reached the highway with depths ranging from 10 to 60 ft. (📷 CDOT – 1st vehicle through the gate on 550 North – Red Mountain Pass) pic.twitter.com/VcNTRab7Wn — Mountain Chill® (@Mountainchill) March 22, 2019

New Podcast: Listen and subscribe to Fire & Ice. In this episode we travel with a team measuring snowpack on Berthoud Pass.