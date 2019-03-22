Potpourri of weather this afternoon with rain/snow/t-storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have a chance for thunderstorm/rain/snow from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday across the Front Range. 0-1 inches of snow accumulation. The afternoon drive looks wet.

Warm highs today in the low to mid 50s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. If it was 10-15 degrees we'd be talking about heavy snow.

The mountains will see areas of snow today, 1-4 inches at the ski areas with highs in the 30s.

Saturday is the in-between today as we wait on storm #2 with highs in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Rain/snow arrives Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. 0-1 inches of accumulation with highs in the 50s.

A big warmup arrives Tuesday-Wednesday with highs 70-75 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.