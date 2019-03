× Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver; suspect in custody

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide in the North Park Hill area.

DPD said its officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of Hudson Street at 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, 38-year-old Aundre Moore, was apprehended and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The arrest affidavit and booking photo have not been released.

The victim’s name and his cause of death will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner’s office.