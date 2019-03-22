Paula’s Picks: Snarf’s Sandwiches – Try the New Mother Clucker!

Posted 12:32 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, March 22, 2019

Description

Ready to Snarf? Check out our variety of menu items including classic sandwiches, specialty sandwiches, phenomenal soups, salads, gluten-free options and desserts. Feeding a group? Let them eat Snarf’s with our full catering menu!

Restrictions
  • This gift card is redeemable only at Snarf's Sandwiches and Snarfburger
  • Treat this card as cash; if it is lost, it cannot be replaced
  • Unused value remains on the card and cannot be redeemed for cash, unless where required by law
  • For gift card balance, terms and expiration date, present the card at Snarf\'s Sandwiches and Snarfburger or call 1-888-303-1175
  • No cash back on unused amount
  • Not valid with other discounts/promotions
  • ***GIFT CARD CANNOT BE USED AT DIA LOCATION***
  • This Gift Card(s) never expires

Purchase Agreement

  • Your Gift Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days
  • All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Gift Card(s) or missed events
  • Gift Card(s) not redeemable for cash
  • Colorado's Best Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Location(s)

 

 

