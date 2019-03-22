Paula’s Picks: Snarf’s Sandwiches – Try the New Mother Clucker!

Click Here to Claim This Delicious Deal.
Description
Ready to Snarf? Check out our variety of menu items including classic sandwiches, specialty sandwiches, phenomenal soups, salads, gluten-free options and desserts. Feeding a group? Let them eat Snarf’s with our full catering menu!
Restrictions
- This gift card is redeemable only at Snarf's Sandwiches and Snarfburger
- Treat this card as cash; if it is lost, it cannot be replaced
- Unused value remains on the card and cannot be redeemed for cash, unless where required by law
- For gift card balance, terms and expiration date, present the card at Snarf\'s Sandwiches and Snarfburger or call 1-888-303-1175
- No cash back on unused amount
- Not valid with other discounts/promotions
- ***GIFT CARD CANNOT BE USED AT DIA LOCATION***
- This Gift Card(s) never expires
Purchase Agreement
- Your Gift Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days
- All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Gift Card(s) or missed events
- Gift Card(s) not redeemable for cash
- Colorado's Best Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments
