Mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 11-month-old daughter

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for crash that killed her 11-month-old daughter last year, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Charlene Sunshine Munoz-Trujillo, 37, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death on Friday after driving drunk with a blood alcohol content of 0.214 on July 28, 2018 when she crashed into a parked truck in the 6500 block of East 80th Avenue .

Her daughter, Isabella Jimenez, who was not in a car seat, sustained catastrophic head injuries in the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

She was later pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital.

The Colorado State Patrol estimated that Munoz-Trujillo was going at least 67 mph at the time of the crash on a road where the speed limit is 30.

“This was not an accident,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Rhamey said in a statement. “She was driving recklessly at a minimum speed of 67 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone down a one lane street. She didn’t put her child in a car seat. That baby was free-floating in that vehicle when it crashed. Twenty years is not a sentence that embodies the loss of a life so young.”

Witnesses told prosecutors that she “threw” her daughter into the vehicle following an argument with the baby’s father.