Gov. Polis introduces fully-funded kindergarten to ‘make sure every child gets a strong start’

GREELEY, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the largest increase in early childhood education in Colorado History alongside parents, legislatures, staff and students of Greeley Elementary School on Friday.

The Colorado Joint Budget Committee set aside $185 million in funds to cover the cost of projected enrollments numbers.

Polis originally requested $227 million for the program.

The bill is anticipated to begin rolling out funds out at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year fully fund full-day kindergarten through the School Finance Act formula.

“We are pleased that the Joint Budget Committee has recognized the enormous impact that free, full-day kindergarten would have in our state and that legislators are introducing a bill to make this a reality, Gov. Polis said.

The funds will free up more than 5,000 Early Childhood At-Risk Enhancement (ECARE) slots for preschool, representing the largest increase in early childhood education in the state’s history.

It also allows for more resources for districts currently subsidizing their full-day program, enabling districts to focus on higher teacher salaries, smaller class sizes newer technology services.

“Full-day kindergarten saves families money, frees up funding for over 5,000 free preschool slots, gives parents the option of going back to work sooner, and ensures that all children can get a strong start,” he continued.

