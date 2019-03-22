Friday is the last day to register for new voting app in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Friday is the deadline to sign up for a whole new method of voting in Denver.

A select group of voters will be able to cast their ballots in the upcoming municipal election using their smart phones. Experts say it’s the wave of the future.

The app is called "Voatz" and will replace the hard copy mail ballots and electronic ballots of the past.

But here’s the catch: The app can only be used by people living overseas and active military members. That’s about 4,000 registered voters in Denver.

The app voting system has been criticized for being unsafe. Denver election division officials insist information will be encrypted and more secure than other methods of voting.

"Voatz" is available now in the smart phone app store.

The upcoming Denver election for mayor and city council is May 7. A runoff, if needed, will be held June 4.