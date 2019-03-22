CVS begins selling products infused with CBD in Colorado, 7 other states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CVS is walking slowly into the business of offering CBD products.

The drugstore chain said it started selling CBD products last week in select states across the country, including Colorado.

More than 800 CVS stores nationwide will now offer CBD products as part of a distribution deal with Canadian marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings Inc., according to Fox Business.

Other states include Alabama, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.

“These products include topicals such as creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions and salves. We are not selling any CBD-containing supplements or food additives. We have partnered with CBD product manufacturers that are complying with applicable laws and that meet CVS’s high standards for quality," CVS said in a statement to Fox Business.

The company's CEO said the move was prompted by customers who have used CBD products in the past and said it helped with arthritis and other ailments.