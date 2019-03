× Colorado Springs smashed record wind gust during blizzard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Weather Service says winds reached a record 96 mph in Colorado Springs during last week’s blizzard.

The 96-mph gust was measured at 1:04 p.m. on March 13 during the bomb cyclone storm that hit the state.

The previous wind gust record was 78 mph, which was recorded in both 1999 and 2017.