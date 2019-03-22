Colorado Springs hotel fires workers who posted sign refusing service to military

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The management of a Colorado Springs hotel apologized after some of its staff posted a sign refusing to serve members of the military and their guests.

The sign said, “NO LONGER SERVING MILITARY PERSONNEL & THEIR GUEST(S).” It was posted at the hotel’s bar in early March.

The sign was placed on the bar during a military ball being held at the hotel, which is southeast of downtown Colorado Springs near Interstate 25 and Lake Avenue.

DoubleTree hotel fires two employees after they posted sign refusing service to military members https://t.co/80NMdIV9Wu pic.twitter.com/4amO91byqN — The Hill (@thehill) March 22, 2019

Daniel Kammerer, the manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton, posted the apology to the hotel’s Facebook page.

In the post published March 15, Kammerer said the two supervisor-level employees who put up the sign have been terminated.

“Their actions were in no way associated with the values of the hotel management. Their actions do not reflect our principles or beliefs, and this is not how we train our employees. We deeply regret any offense to the service members and their guests, and have implemented a retraining of our employees to ensure this does not happen again,” the post states.

Kammerer added that he has a brother who is a Navy veteran.

“We are honored and proud to support our Military community and their families, and look forward to continuing to serve those who serve us. Again, we are very sorry for the situation that occurred at our property and welcome all Military service members, their families and community to our hotel,” the post reads.