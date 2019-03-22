Colorado ranchers, farmers still digging out from blizzard brace for more wet weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIOWA, Colo. — Coloradans on the eastern Plains are preparing for more wet weather just about one week after getting slammed by a blizzard.

Ranchers in Kiowa have been rolling with the punches since the storm.

“You just make due,” said Dan Carpenter. He’s been helping out at Blue Feather Ranch for about 20 years. “Add a little bit of moisture to it, it won’t hurt nothing.”

Carpenter says the snow piled more than six feet high after the blizzard, and has been stubbornly sticking around since. Some pens are still buried, and he goes plot by plot to shovel it out.

“I mean, it stayed cool for the past week, so it’s soaking in the ground, which is great,” Carpenter said.

However, while shoveling out one pen Friday, he found a newborn calf buried in the snow. Carpenter said it didn’t survive.

As more wet weather moves in Friday night, Carpenter is remaining optimistic, saying they’ve had worse wet conditions out on the eastern Plains. He’s more concerned with any potential for a cold snap that follows wet weather, saying it can be deadly for cattle.