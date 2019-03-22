Colorado mountain communities on high alert for flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN, Colo. -- Colorado's mountain towns are preparing for possible flooding.

If the weather quickly warms up or there's a warm spring rain, it could cause the above-average snowpack to quickly melt and flood areas along the Clear and Argentine creeks.

"Plan for the worst. Hope for the best," Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling told FOX31.

He's planning for the worst right now.

Just this week, he ordered 10,000 more sandbags to protect homes and businesses in case the creeks flood.

He's also making evacuation plans for people in Georgetown, Idaho Springs and more, in case there's catastrophic flooding. And the undersheriff is checking the creeks for debris that could clog them.

"Our concern is that we do get some localized flooding and hopefully it’s just that and doesn’t become a bigger problem," Undersheriff Snelling said.

Just down the street from the sheriff's office, Koleen Jorgensen is preparing for the flooding. Her home and business are just steps away from the Argentine Creek and have flooded in the past.

"I will get hit, so I have to be prepared," Jorgensen said. "So at least I have more of a warning."

She -- like many people in Georgetown -- already have sandbags ready.

Now, they hope they won't have to use them.