Colorado man arrested in 1994 Texas killing

Posted 5:34 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36PM, March 22, 2019

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado police have arrested a 73-year-old man wanted in Texas for a killing that happened 25 years ago.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and federal marshals arrested Jesse D. Hogue of Pueblo West without incident Thursday and booked him into the Pueblo County Detention Center where he will await extradition to Texas.

A warrant was issued for Hogue after a grand jury investigation into the death of 40-year-old Jackie Hogue in February 1994 in Potter County, Texas.

It’s unclear whether Hogue has an attorney.

