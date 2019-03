× 13th Avenue is closed due to a vehicle crash into a telephone pole

DENVER — A crash involving one vehicle has shut down 13th Avenue and Race Street.

An unnamed driver was heading westbound on 13th Avenue and lost control. According to the Denver Police Department, speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The driver’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

As of 1:10 p.m., there is no update on when 13th Avenue will reopen.

ROAD CLOSED: #DPD is in the area of 13th & Race investigating a vehicle vs pole crash with serious injuries. 13th Ave is closed. #Denver pic.twitter.com/UVB8sXXTYe — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2019