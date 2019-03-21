× Westminster man pleads guilty to murder of mother

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Westminster man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his mother in 2017 and is facing nearly five decades in prison, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Adrian Ramirez, 28, also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault of his sister in the attack inside their home.

On Oct. 7, 2017, the Westminster Police Department responded to the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard.

Officers found Cherie Ramirez unconscious on the floor with a severe head injury after being bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed several times, prosecutors said.

She was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Anecia Ramirez, 24, was also stabbed and bleeding from her mouth and torso, prosecutors said. She survived her injuries.

Three children were in the home at the time of the attack but managed to flee to a neighbor’s home.

Adrian Ramirez was found in the house covered in blood, holding a knife and a hammer, prosecutors said.

Adrian Ramirez had been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

As part of plea deal that calls for him to be sentenced to 48 years in prison, Ramirez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

He will be sentenced on May 16.