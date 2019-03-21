× Walk to Cure Arthritis – 5/19

Who: Arthritis Foundation

What: Walk to Cure Arthritis

When: Sunday, May 19th

Where: Washington Park

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to again support the Walk to Cure Arthritis put on by our partners at the Arthritis Foundation.

The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis is where everyone becomes ONE, rising up to fight this life-altering disease even harder. This walk is where people join hand in hand to celebrate arthritis warriors and raise crucial funds for innovative research, resources and a cure.

For more information and to register, click here.