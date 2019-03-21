× US Marshals are auctioning off Fyre Festival swag

NEW YORK — two boxes of Fyre Festival T-shirts and other apparel turned over by Billy McFarland’s defense lawyer are reported to be auctioned off by the US Marshals office.

Billy McFarland, founder of the Fyre Festival, was sentenced to six years in prison last October for defrauding $26 million from investors and festival attendees.

McFarland and co-founder Ja Rule are featured in two documentaries released in January by Hulu and Netflix.

The documentaries reveal details of how investors and festival attendees were convinced to invest their money in what was advertised as a luxury music festival.

A spokesperson for the US Marshals Service in New York told Vulture that proceeds of the items will be used to help people owed money by Billy McFarland.

As of Thursday, the US Marshals have not loaded the merchandise on their website, nor have they released the date of the auction.