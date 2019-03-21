× Unmasked: A Masquerade Party Benefiting Mental Health Colorado – 6/22

Who: Mental Health Colorado

What: Unmasked

When: Saturday, June 22nd from 6p – 9p

Where: The Haven in the Pines

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support the Unmasked masquerade party benefiting Mental Health Colorado. Join anchor Deborah Takahara as she emcees this elegant evening supporting a great cause.

By attending Unmasked you will be assisting Mental Health Colorado in their mission of prevention and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. The evening will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails as well as special guest and former Denver Bronco Vance Johnson. Masks and cocktail attire are encouraged.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.